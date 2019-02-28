Fire Crews Investigating a Deadly Apartment Fire in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews are investigating at the scene of a deadly apartment fire on 53rd Street near Fruitridge Road in South Sacramento.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors at the scene told FOX40 they were awaken by screams and smoke. They also said they worked together to save an elderly woman from the flames.

The victim killed in the fire has only been identified as a man who is about 27 years old.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the unit the male victim lived in with his stepfather.

Four other neighbors made it out of the four-plex apartment. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started.

