Five Suspects, Including Two Juveniles, Arrested for Burglarizing Yolo County Cannabis Cultivation Site

YOLO COUNTY — Five suspects were arrested early Thursday morning after a burglary at a cannabis cultivation site near Rumsey in Yolo County.

Around 2:50 a.m., authorities were called to a burglary near 14000 County Road 41a for the theft of a large quantity of processed cannabis.

Twenty minutes later, deputies spotted the vehicle related to the crime just west of Woodland.

When deputies pulled the car over, they found 184 pounds of cannabis, valued at approximately $129,000, that was stolen from the burglary scene.

The suspects have been identified as Sacramento residents: 26-year-old Chad Heart, 20-year-old Terrell McCall and 31-year-old Salvador Rodriguez.

The remaining two suspects have only been identified as 17-year-old juveniles from Sacramento.

All five suspects are facing charges of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.