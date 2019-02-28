Hen & Drake Outfitters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are a family owned small business, that is a storefront for ours and other small businesses as well. We bring every day hunting apparel to the waterfowl/hunting community and a little LA fashion for women as well. We support all veterans, active duty, and first responders, and we are raising money to show them the respect and love that they deserve through meals and gratitude. Through our Grand Opening on Saturday March 2nd, we will be raising money for our monthly veterans dinner, and having a fun community event to show off this new boutique here in the heart of the Pacific Flyaway.Grand Opening For Hen & Drake OutfittersSaturday11am-5pm1415 Garden Highway, Yuba City(530) 565-3269