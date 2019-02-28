How a Bicycle-Riding Sister of Mercy Helps Sacramento’s Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In 2017, Sister Libby Fernandez founded Mercy Pedalers.

"You know, I’ve been in Sacramento for 40 years and homelessness has always been a problem but what I love about Sacramento is we really never give up," Fernandez told FOX40.

Her crew of volunteers on wheels gives snacks, hygiene items and words of hope to those living on the streets of Sacramento.

For Fernandez, one of the most important things a Mercy Pedaler can do is form a connection with someone who may need help finding shelter.

"It’s about actually meeting someone and listening," she said. "You know, words of hope is great. But to really connect with the person who’s homeless and listen to their story and then ask, 'How can I help?'"

