Kids and Screen Time

Posted 1:23 PM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, February 28, 2019


Kids may spend a lot of time on their smartphones, tablets and laptops, but how much is too much for children looking at screens? Is an hour or two (or four or more) per day normal? Could it be harmful? How can parents start to address this issue? Dr. Dean Blumberg and Dr. Lena Rothstein are pediatricians and podcasters of the Kids Considered podcast, produced by UC Davis Children’s Hospital, and they have covered this topic on a recent episode.

More info:
Kids Considered Podcast
(916) 915-3388
KidsConsidered.UCDavis.Edu
Twitter: @KidsConsidered

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.