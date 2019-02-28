Kids and Screen Time

Kids may spend a lot of time on their smartphones, tablets and laptops, but how much is too much for children looking at screens? Is an hour or two (or four or more) per day normal? Could it be harmful? How can parents start to address this issue? Dr. Dean Blumberg and Dr. Lena Rothstein are pediatricians and podcasters of the Kids Considered podcast, produced by UC Davis Children’s Hospital, and they have covered this topic on a recent episode.
More info:
Kids Considered Podcast
(916) 915-3388
KidsConsidered.UCDavis.Edu
Twitter: @KidsConsidered