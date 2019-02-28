PG&E: It’s ‘Probable’ Its Equipment Caused Deadly Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO — PG&E said Thursday that it’s “probable” that its equipment caused the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The embattled utility said Thursday it’s taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the Camp Fire in its fourth-quarter earnings.

The cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, but firefighters located the start of the fire near a tower on PG&E’s Caribou-Palermo transmission line. PG&E says that transmission line lost power right before the fire and was later found to be damaged.

PG&E’s Interim CEO John Simon says the company recognizes that more must be done to address the increasing threat of wildfires and keep communities safe.

Eighty-six people died in the Camp Fire and 18,806 buildings were destroyed.