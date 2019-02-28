Reports: ‘90210’ Star Luke Perry Hospitalized After Massive Stroke

Actor Luke Perry, 52, has been hospitalized after having a massive stroke, TMZ is reporting.

The publication said paramedics were called to the actor’s Sherman Oaks home on Wednesday morning for reports of someone suffering a stroke.

His current condition is unknown.

Perry’s stroke happened the same day it was announced “Beverly Hills, 90210” would be getting a six-episode reboot series.

The original series aired from 1990-2000.

Most recently, Perry has starred as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on “Riverdale.”