South Stockton Vikings Join 14-Year-Old’s Loved Ones to Mourn His Death

STOCKTON — Inside a Stockton park Thursday, dozens of people lit candles while holding balloons with the words “Rest In Peace Nic.”

“I had to come up with a nickname for him, as I do with all the other kids here at South Stockton Vikings. That’s when I put it upon myself to come up with ‘Slic Nic,'” said Daydan Carter.

Fourteen-year-old Nicholas Sihalath was known to his South Stockton Vikings football teammates as a leader with a passion for the sport.

“Nic had a small frame but a big heart,” said Burniece Bass.

The teen along with his friend, 15-year-old Advan Vang, were tragically shot and killed in Stockton over the weekend while out riding their bikes.

“I felt like it was my child. I felt like I lost a child,” Bass said.

As the team mourned side by side with Nicholas’ loved ones, they remembered his dedication to his coaches and teammates.

“Our team is not just a team, we became a family,” Bass said.

His community has been spreading the message of unity while remembering the life of the Vikings player.

“We have to come together all over Stockton to respect our future,” Carter said.

The team says they are going to retire Nicholas’ jersey, No. 4.

Police have not released suspect information or a motive. If you have information contact the Stockton Police Department.

GoFundMe campaigns were created in order to fund the funeral arrangements for both teens (click here for Sihalath’s and click here for Vang’s).