Your Weekend, February 28

Posted 11:12 AM, February 28, 2019, by

Simone and Pedro have a list of fun activities to help you fill your weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.

Behind The Cellar Door
Amador Wine Country
Sat & Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mardi Bark Parade
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Sat 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Capitol Beer Fest
Capitol Mall Greens
Sat VIP Noon-1 p.m. | General Entry 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

River Cats Preseason Party
Raley Field
Sun Noon-3 p.m.

A Doll's House ($9 at 9 p.m.)
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
Sat 9 p.m.
Food: Paragary's Midtown
Drink: Ink Eats & Drink

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.