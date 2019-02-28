Your Weekend, February 28

Simone and Pedro have a list of fun activities to help you fill your weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Behind The Cellar Door
Amador Wine Country
Sat & Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mardi Bark Parade
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Sat 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Capitol Beer Fest
Capitol Mall Greens
Sat VIP Noon-1 p.m. | General Entry 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
River Cats Preseason Party
Raley Field
Sun Noon-3 p.m.
A Doll's House ($9 at 9 p.m.)
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
Sat 9 p.m.
Food: Paragary's Midtown
Drink: Ink Eats & Drink