The team at Beale Air Force Base is doing their part to help out in the community.

As part of their Recce Town Initiative, they’re helping Kaiser put on a prom for young patients battling cancer.

Airman First Class Caleb Schramek and Airmen First Class Kaitlyn Shramek tell Martina how they’re making sure all of the patients feel like stars at the big dance.