TURLOCK -- A theft of a saddle with sentimental value leaves a Stanislaus County family heartbroken.

The victim’s daughter says the burglary happened earlier this week in rural Turlock.

Catherine Bernardi says her father loved riding around in a beloved saddle given to him by his wife “for their 10th anniversary, they’ve been married 52 years.”

His granddaughter learned to ride horses in it.

“She had her horse here on this property and that’s the first saddle she used to learn to ride,” said Bernardi.

And on every special occasion, he would saddle up and ride on.

“He took it on many hunting trips in different states, it’s been with him through different moves,” Bernardi said.

A part of the family's history, memories were stolen when burglars broke through their fence and broke into the family's storage unit.

Bernardi says the break-in happened sometime between Monday through Wednesday and that her parents made the discovery Wednesday night.

“Leave it you know on the front doorstep, take it to the sheriff’s department, just do the right thing for once,” she said.

Bernardi says the tan saddle was branded with, “Jones Saddlery.” It’s a saddle that's a part of her father's legacy.

“It was important to him and close to his heart, but it was also something that he knew he could pass on someday to his grandchildren or maybe great grandchildren as they grow up and learn to ride” Bernardi stated.

Bernardi says the burglars also stole an air compressor.

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department officials, Detective Basmajian at (209) 652-0475 or Detective Berndt at (209) 652-0590.