‘Fire & Ice’: Exploring Extreme Weather in the Western U.S. — Including California’s Deadliest Wildfire

The Camp Fire of 2018 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history to date.

It killed dozens of people, destroyed thousands of buildings and nearly razed the entire town of Paradise. In this first episode of Fire & Ice, we hear from firefighters who came face to face with this inferno and how they helped shelter those who were in danger, trying to escape the flames. We explore the lessons learned and some of the questions surrounding this historic tragedy.

What is driving these monstrous wildfires? How can we protect ourselves? Will this happen again?

Produced by FOX40's Ali Wolf, Grant Hansen and Monika Diaz.