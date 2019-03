Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with Scouting BSA official volunteer spokesperson Darin Schoumaker learning what girls planning to join the Boy Scouts should know.

What to Expect and How to be Prepared

1. Your Daughter CAN be an Eagle Scout

2. Lifelong skills - Merit badges - try different things

3. Outdoor activities - Camping, Hiking and more

4. Same Program as the Boys, with a Girl Only Troop

5. Leadership Skills