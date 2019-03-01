Homeless Team Members Work Together to Beautify Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- FOX40 met the Downtown Streets Team at the Railroad Drive Winter Triage Shelter on a cold January morning.

From there the group of volunteers, composed of homeless and low-income men and women, worked diligently to remove trash from nearby encampments and public areas.

"We come out every day, Monday through Friday, and we go and clean up not just out here on the river but often Del Paso also," said team member Steven Wilson.

In exchange for their work, team members receive gift cards and support from case managers.

"You know, we’re productive members of society," Wilson said. "They actually see that people are out there trying to do something to keep the neighborhood clean and some actually will even try to offer their assistance."

If you would like to donate to the Downtown Streets Team you can click here.

