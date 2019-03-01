James Davis Performing at Punch Line Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian, actor and writer James Davis will be performing at Punch Line Sacramento this weekend.

James Davis was a recurring character on Kevin Hart’s hit show, "Real Husbands of Hollywood," and a round table regular on "Chelsea Lately." James is constantly writing, directing, and producing original content for Funny Or Die and recently finished writing for "James Corden’s Late Late Show." You can also catch James hosting his new live show "Urban Dictionary" and starring in Comedy Central’s new Snapchat original series, "Swag-a-Saurus." James will also host and star in a new Comedy Central pilot, “Hood-Adjacent,” which will explore his perspective of growing up on the “other” side of South Central through sketch, man-on-the-street, and hosted stand-up performance.