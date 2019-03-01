Lodi Man in Critical Condition After Shooting; Police Searching for Suspect

LODI — The Lodi Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers located a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the head near 200 E Vine Street and S Stockton Street.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said the shooting does not appear to be random but the motive is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 209-333-6727.

