More Snow Expected in the Sierra this Weekend

SODA SPRINGS — More snow is in the forecast this weekend. But it’s not stopping people from enjoying the snow already at resorts.

Skiers have been flocking to the Sierra, really taking advantage of the snow.

“I’m getting used to it, it’s a lot of fun though, we got to snowboard so that’s nice,” said skier Alexis Pabon.

They say this is the most they’ve seen in recent years.

As guests at the Boreal Mountain Resort in Soda Springs take advantage of weeks and weeks of heavy snow. Another round of snow is expected to hit over the weekend with Caltrans officials warning drivers that mountain travel will be heavily impacted by the winter storm.

While skiers are hitting the slopes, staff at the resort say they’re preparing by clearing the snow already piling up on roofs and around lifts.

“When we get the fresh powder, we get the crowds,” said staff member Sylvia.

These snow lovers say they’ll be back, but they’re warning others who may be venturing up the mountain to enjoy the snow.

“Snow tires, chains, drive slowly, windshield wipers, take your time, that’s all you can do,” said Pabon.

With more snow expected over the weekend, staff say they’re prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings.