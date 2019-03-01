Woodland Police Continue Search for Possible Serial Arsonist

Watch Lonnie Wong’s report on FOX40 News at 5 p.m.

WOODLAND — The Woodland Police Department has been stymied in its attempt to find who set a series of fires since the beginning of the year.

Fifteen unsolved fires over two months is a lot of fires, but thankfully there hasn’t been a massive amount of damage.

However, police fear that the odds may turn against them if the culprits aren’t caught.

Typically, fires set by arsonists are set in the dead of night, which has been the case with the fires in Woodland.

Four parked cars have been set on fire, only one sustained serious damage, the rest were dumpsters or shrubs or small trees including some palm trees.

Police have been investigating the fires as arson but so far, they aren’t completely clear if all are connected to one suspect.

“We just don’t know if it’s just one person or if it’s different people, so we really don’t have a whole lot to go on at this point. And what we do have, we’re holding on to as an investigative lead,” said Woodland Police Sgt. Dallas Hyde.

According to the Woodland Police, “the arsons have been concentrated in an area bordered from Cottonwood St. to East St. and Lincoln Ave to Beamer St.”

While the fires have been relatively minor, police are worried the arson may continue.

“Anytime someone sets something on fire, there’s the potential for it to get out of hand. Luckily, we’ve been having a lot of rain lately, but that’s going to change here in the very near future, so we want to get this person in custody as soon as possible,” said Hyde.

Just four months ago a series of six fires were set in front of businesses in the downtown core in a matter of two hours. A person of interest was questioned, but there were no arrests in that case.

The latest fires were set at the beginning of the year. That’s why police want help from anyone who are in the area from 10 p.m. to around 3 a.m.

“Anything that looks suspicious, that looks out of place, especially if it’s a common route you take every night and you see something that’s out of place, we would like to hear about that,” Hyde said.

Police say you can call the non-emergency Woodland police number with information or of course 911 if you see something that is happening immediately.