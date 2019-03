Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Mangled metal is all that's left behind of a BMW after Modesto firefighters had to dismantle it to rescue the driver trapped inside.

He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

The solo vehicle crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday on Coffee Road.

“We arrived to see a single vehicle on school grounds here at John Muir [Elementary] School. A single vehicle into a tree with the driver trapped,” said Modesto Fire Battalion Chief, Ryan Winton.

The driver hopped the curb, plowed through a fence at the school before slamming into a tree, the engine burst into flames, just feet away from a school playground and basketball courts.

Firefighters say good Samaritans put out the flames, but the driver was pinned inside.

It took crews nearly an hour to get him out.

“An hour is a pretty extended amount of time to be trapped in a vehicle. It just took them a while to get him out because of the damage to the vehicle and the position he was inside the vehicle,” Winton said.

Witnesses say there were students outside playing when the crash happened and that some of them were in tears.

Modesto City Schools tweeted after the crash that all students and staff were safe.

No one else was injured.