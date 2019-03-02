District Attorney Expected to Announce Findings in Stephon Clark Death

SACRAMENTO — District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is expected to announce her findings of the Stephon Clark officer-involved shooting review.

The press conference is scheduled Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the DA’s office in downtown Sacramento.

Tensions boiled over nearly a year ago with the death of Clark, an unarmed black man, was killed by police officers in his grandparents’ backyard in March 2018.

Schubert is expected to announce whether or not the two officer involved in the shooting will face charges.