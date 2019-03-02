District Attorney Announces No Charges in Stephon Clark Shooting

WATCH: Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn Discusses Stephon Clark, DA’s Decision

Posted 5:48 PM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, March 2, 2019

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn sat down with FOX40's Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the district attorney's decision not to charge the two officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

