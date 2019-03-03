District Attorney Announces No Charges in Stephon Clark Shooting

Arden Fair Mall Closed Sunday as Activists Stage Sit In

Posted 9:58 AM, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, March 3, 2019

File photo

SACRAMENTO — The Arden Fair Mall said it would be closed for the day on Sunday.

The announcement comes as activists staging a sit in to protest District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision not to file criminal charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark nearly a year ago.

Arden Fair spokesman Nathan Spradlin said the closure was to prevent protesters gathering “in unsafe numbers within the mall.”

As a part of this community, Arden Fair respected the desires of these individuals to express themselves, but due to the high potential for unsafe numbers to gather today, we have closed the center to groups of any size.

A small group entered the mall shortly before it closed Saturday night and were still there in the morning. The group was expected to grow Sunday, before the mall announced its closure.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.