× Arden Fair Mall Closed Sunday as Activists Stage Sit In

SACRAMENTO — The Arden Fair Mall said it would be closed for the day on Sunday.

The announcement comes as activists staging a sit in to protest District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision not to file criminal charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark nearly a year ago.

Arden Fair spokesman Nathan Spradlin said the closure was to prevent protesters gathering “in unsafe numbers within the mall.”

As a part of this community, Arden Fair respected the desires of these individuals to express themselves, but due to the high potential for unsafe numbers to gather today, we have closed the center to groups of any size.

A small group entered the mall shortly before it closed Saturday night and were still there in the morning. The group was expected to grow Sunday, before the mall announced its closure.