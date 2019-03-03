District Attorney Announces No Charges in Stephon Clark Shooting

California’s Presidential Primary is a Year Away

Posted 11:24 AM, March 3, 2019

California’s presidential primary is a year away.

The Golden State’s primary had long been held in June but the new timing for the primary aligns the state with Super Tuesday, thanks to a bill signed in 2017 by then Governor Jerry Brown.

The secretary of state’s office at the time said California’s June primary “dilutes (the state’s) impact and influence in the Presidential Primary nomination process.”

Sunday, a year away from Super Tuesday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla tweeted a reminder to register to vote.

You can check your voter registration status here.

Vote-by-mail voters should start receiving their ballots on Feb. 3, 2020. Check the Secretary of State’s website for other important dates and deadlines.

