California’s presidential primary is a year away.

The Golden State’s primary had long been held in June but the new timing for the primary aligns the state with Super Tuesday, thanks to a bill signed in 2017 by then Governor Jerry Brown.

The secretary of state’s office at the time said California’s June primary “dilutes (the state’s) impact and influence in the Presidential Primary nomination process.”

Sunday, a year away from Super Tuesday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla tweeted a reminder to register to vote.

In 2020, California’s primary is in prime time! One year from today, California will hold its March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary–and you won’t want to miss out! Need to register or re-register to vote? Visit https://t.co/t4XpQhLiKP#VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/kP5cXlODNe — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) March 3, 2019

You can check your voter registration status here.

Vote-by-mail voters should start receiving their ballots on Feb. 3, 2020. Check the Secretary of State’s website for other important dates and deadlines.