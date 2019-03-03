× Crews Search for 2 Missing Girls in Humboldt County

BENBOW — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young girls who went missing on Friday.

Caroline Carrico, 5, and Leia Carrico, 8, were last seen outside their home on Twin Trees Road in the community of Benbow on Friday evening. Investigators believe they wandered off into the woods near their home.

Agencies from nearby Mendocino, Del Norte and Napa counties have joined in the search, along with Cal Fire, the California National Guard and the Coast Guard, among others.

Caroline is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 40 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair with blue streaks. She was last seen wearing a maroon rain jacket with white horses, blue jeans and pink rain boots.

Leia is 4 feet 2 inches tall, 85 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She has a large freckle on her left cheek. She was last seen in a dark gray hooded shirt and purple boots.

The sheriff’s office set up a tip line for the missing girls at (707) 441-5000.