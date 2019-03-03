‘It’s Pretty Ridiculous:’ Sacramento’s Homeless Speak Out About Citations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Between September 2018 and January 2019, numerous citations linked to homeless activities were issued by Sacramento County park rangers.

During that time period, 405 citations were issued for tying ropes to trees while 419 were handed out for the use of carts within the American River Parkway.

Sacramento County Code 1314, Section 1 states no shopping carts or baskets mounted on wheels may be used to transport "goods of any kind" in the park.

"Transporting, like moving our tents when they say we have to move and stuff. We need our carts so we can transport our belongings to our new spot," said Dameta Jones, who told FOX40 she has been homeless in the county for around three years.

In 2018, more than 2,000 citations were issued for illegal camping in Sacramento County. However, following a federal court ruling in September, rangers had to stop giving tickets to homeless people for camping along the American River Parkway.

To access ranger activity reports for Sacramento County click here.

