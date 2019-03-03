District Attorney Announces No Charges in Stephon Clark Shooting

Sacramento SPCA: Puppy Dies after Eating Dozens of Short Ribs

Posted 1:09 PM, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, March 3, 2019

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento SPCA says a puppy has died after eating dozens of short ribs.

The puppy came to the SPCA last week and required surgery to remove the nearly 50 bones from his stomach and intestines. Veterinarians were unsure how such a small dog was able to eat so many.

The SPCA posted Friday morning that the puppy was recovering after surgery and even starting to eat food again, but soon began to get worse.

“Our veterinary team provided him with additional treatment, but unfortunately his little body could not quite catch up,” a post on Facebook read.

The SPCA thanked the puppy’s medical team and foster parent for their support.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.