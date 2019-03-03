Sacramento SPCA: Puppy Dies after Eating Dozens of Short Ribs

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento SPCA says a puppy has died after eating dozens of short ribs.

The puppy came to the SPCA last week and required surgery to remove the nearly 50 bones from his stomach and intestines. Veterinarians were unsure how such a small dog was able to eat so many.

The SPCA posted Friday morning that the puppy was recovering after surgery and even starting to eat food again, but soon began to get worse.

“Our veterinary team provided him with additional treatment, but unfortunately his little body could not quite catch up,” a post on Facebook read.

The SPCA thanked the puppy’s medical team and foster parent for their support.