South Sacramento Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing Her Children’s Father

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing her children’s father Saturday, leading to his death.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to Wardell Way near Lerner Way in response to a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Before officers could get to the scene, the victim had already been taken to the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. The police department reports he sustained a stab wound to his upper torso and later died at the hospital.

Investigators discovered Lagette Johnson, 31, had gotten into a dispute with the man. The two had three children together and were living together at the time of the stabbing.

At one point, Johnson stabbed the victim.

She was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The victim’s identity has not been released.