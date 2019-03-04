1 Degree of Separation Comedy Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After months of preparation, we are bringing this show to Laughs Unlimited on January 10th. Mental Health and suicide have been hot topics lately, and what better way to spread awareness than through laughter? If you're easily offended, don't think this will be funny, or have an adverse reaction to depression and/or suicidal thoughts - then this isn't the show for you. But if you want to see real comics who have battled with real s**t, and still find humor in the suffering, then join me, Brad Jr. Bonar, Carlos Rodriguez, and Ellis Rodriguez as we dive into the dark side, and provide a space of laughter for those interested.1 Degree of SeparationWednesday7pmLaughs UnlimitedTickets: $15(916) 446-8128