BURBANK — Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52, according to his publicist.

Perry had suffered a stroke on Thursday in Sherman Oaks.

Perry is perhaps best known for starring as Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills, 90210” for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. He more recently appeared in the CW series “Riverdale” as Archie Andrews’ father.

A reboot of “90210” was announced the same day as Perry’s stroke. TMZ reports Perry had not signed on to be a series regular but was to appear as a guest star.