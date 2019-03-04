Convicted Serial Killer Juan Corona Dead at 85

CORCORAN — Convicted serial killer Juan Corona died Monday at the age of 85 of natural causes, according to state prison officials.

Corona was serving 25 concurrent life sentences at California State Prison-Corcoran for 25 counts of first-degree murder.

In 1971, 25 bodies of farmworkers were found in shallow graves in Sutter County orchards near Marysville. Corona is said to have committed the murders between February and May of that year.

Corona was convicted in 1973. That conviction was overturned in 1978 and he won a new trial. Corona was convicted again in 1982.

During his sentence, Corona was denied parole eight times. He would not have been eligible for another parole hearing until 2021.