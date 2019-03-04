Dr. Tony Huge & Generation Iron Documentary Enhanced Athlete

Generation Iron March 8th release of the Tony Huge documentary has been a much anticipated event for fitness and bodybuilding enthusiasts. Tony Huge’s rise to fame over the last few years has led to this moment of a full uncensored behind the scenes documentary about his life and mission, "Enhanced". Formally known as California Lawyer Anthony Hughes, Tony Huge has laid down his shingle and committed himself 100% to his greatest passion, bodybuilding and biohacking as an Enhanced Athlete. For the last three years Tony has been traveling the world interviewing some of the most world renown bodybuilders, running experiments on himself though his personal laboratory “Tony Huge Labs, and now committed to spreading the truth he discovered along the way; the truth about bodybuilding enhancements, superhuman longevity, and biohacking secrets Big Pharma and the mainstream supplement industry does not want you to know. Tony plans to unite his friends of freedom and working together to help everyone pioneer their own human evolution.
