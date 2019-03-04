Family: Lodi Murder Victim Donated Organs to Two Strangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A murder victim in Lodi is giving hope to two families after his death.

Rafael Morfin's family says he signed up to be an organ donor long before he was killed. Now, his kidneys and liver are being donated.

"He was a goofy, funny person," Priscilla Flores, a relative of Morfin's, told FOX40. "He was kind of the jokester, always laughing, always smiling."

Morfin's family was devastated last week when he was shot in the head.

"Unfortunately, he was just taken too soon by somebody else's cowardly act," Flores said.

Morfin's loved ones remember him as a giving and doting father. In his death, he is giving hope to the families of two strangers.

"I mean it's a beautiful thing that you can give somebody else some life even after you’re gone," Flores said.

Lodi police say Morfin's death was not random.

His suspected killer, Marcus Trull, was arrested two days after the shooting in Acampo.

"I think he's going to suffer his own living Hell, to be honest with you," Flores said.

For now, Morfin's family says they are trying to hold onto every shared memory, his laugh and his love. They say he'll be remembered for how lovingly he gave to others.

Flores says she hopes to one day meet the organ recipients.

There will be a vigil held at 7 p.m. on South Stockton and East Vine streets in Lodi.