In Anticipation of Protests, Security Increased at Downtown Commons

SACRAMENTO — Parts of Downtown Commons around the Golden 1 Center were fenced off Monday in anticipation of protests.

Certain parts of DOCO, including some retailers, will only be accessible to those with tickets to the Sacramento Kings game in the evening.

The city has been bracing for protests in the days leading up to and immediately after District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s announcement that she would not file criminal charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark nearly a year ago.

Clark’s death led to weeks of protests in Sacramento. Demonstrators blocked access to two Kings games during that time.

Two Kings games are scheduled for this week, and a concert is scheduled for Thursday evening.