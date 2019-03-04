In Clark Case, Activists Turn Attention to AG Becerra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Upset by District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's decision to not file criminal charges against the officers who killed Stephon Clark, activists are now turning their attention to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

"When the nation is watching, what will we do? Attorney General Becerra, you have the opportunity here to make a turn in how we deal with police practices in the state of California," Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, said Monday.

Harris hopes the Clark case will inspire change in the way deadly police shootings are handled in California.

"We need independent investigators on police shootings in California because local prosecutors investigating local police is like a student grading their own paper," Harris said. "Imagine that."

Becerra's office began investigating the shooting last year at the request of Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

During a press conference to discuss the state suing the Trump administration over its effort to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions, Becerra recognized the importance of the Clark case.

"I take it very seriously, my entire team has taken it very seriously and we hope that soon we'll be able to issue our report as well because we know how serious a matter this is not just for the Clark family but for a lot of folks beyond Sacramento as well," Becerra said.

Regardless of the outcome, Rev. Harris and faith leaders say their fight for Stephon Clark and his family does not end here.

"We will not stand idly by while our people are dying and watch this happen and not do anything about it," he said.

Faith leaders are organizing a series of events for Clark, leading up to the one-year anniversary of his death on March 18.

In terms of protests, Harris urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and "bring solutions."