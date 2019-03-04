LIVE BLOG: Protesters Announce March Through East Sacramento to Demand Justice for Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO — A march has been planned on the heels of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s decision not to charge the officers behind Stephon Clark’s shooting death.

The Table Sacramento, a collective of black community members, organized the event for 6:30 p.m. Monday but did not announce a location. Around an hour prior to the march, the group said they would be gathering along with fellow activists and community members at 5030 Folsom Blvd.

The coalition released a statement saying East Sacramento was chosen “because it is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the City of Sacramento and home to many influential leaders in city and state government.”

A list of five demands was attached to the group’s release, two of which call for the termination of the Sacramento police officers who shot and killed Clark along with the resignation of DA Anne Marie Schubert.

Sacramento Police Department’s Capt. Norm Leong reports police will be monitoring the protest.

Follow our live blog below for updates on this and other protests.

38.560237 -121.444371