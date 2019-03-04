Sacramento Police Detectives Make Arrest in Killing of Missing 73-Year-Old

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police detectives arrested a murder suspect Feb. 28 in the case of a missing 73-year-old man.

Detectives report Sacramento resident Pao Her, 34, is suspected of assaulting Risetruth Vang in his home on North Meadows Place and removing his body.

Officers were able to locate Vangs’s body Friday in a rural area within El Dorado County.

With assistance from El Dorado County officials, Pao was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. A motive behind the homicide is unknown.

Investigators have shifted focus to the El Dorado County and encourage any witnesses with information related to the investigation or to those involved to contact the dispatch at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hisani Stenson contributed to this report.