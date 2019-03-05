California Attorney General Becerra to Announce Results of DOJ’s Stephon Clark Investigation

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will announce the results of the California Department of Justice’s independent criminal investigation into the March 2018 shooting death of Stephon Clark.

Becerra’s announcement will happen Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the California Department of Justice.

His announcement comes just three days after Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert made the decision not to file charges against the two Sacramento officers who shot Clark.

Activist have been marching in Stephon’s name since Schubert’s announcement.

Monday night, 84 people were arrested in East Sacramento — among those detained were clergy members and several reporters.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.