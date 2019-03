Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is learning the significance of red beans and rice with Chef Kenny Pelton with Fully Dressed Food Truck. Lousiana Sue also stops by with a King Cake.

The Super Second Line featuring musicians from Element Brass Band, City of Trees Brass Band, Dirty Chops Brass Band and Double X Brass Band California's First All Female Brass Band (the only other female brass band is in New Orleans) stopped by FOX40 to help us celebrate Mardi Gras with some feel-good tunes.