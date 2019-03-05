Family Explains Why Having Two Sons as Shriners Hospital Patients Is Like a ‘Badge of Honor’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"When I say both my kids are Shriners patients, they’re like Oohhh' and it’s like 'No, it’s awe… it’s awe,'” mom Marni Cady explained.

The Cady family has made more trips to Shriners Hospitals for Children than they can count because unlike most families, both of their children are patients.

"I remember getting the pediatrician saying he’s got cerebral palsy and I just about flipped," Marni said.

When their first child— Mitchell Spencer— was just one years old, they got that diagnosis.

With their second baby on the way, they had no idea a second diagnosis was on the way as well.

"[I] saw him come out, nurse called me over and it was almost casual how she mentioned it. ‘Yeah, I think he’s got something wrong with his feet. Maybe it’s clubbed foot…’ and this is shortly after we found out about Mitchell's diagnosis, so it was a little tough to grasp and handle and understand," dad Brad Cady remembered.

But, immediately, they were referred to Shriners.

"I mean they just knew what they were doing. They put you at ease as a mom," Marni Cady said.

Doctors started treating Spencer Cady at just one-week-old. After years of surgeries and casts, Spencer is now able to walk and run like any other 12-year-old boy.

"Sometimes my feet bother me, but it doesn’t hold me back from doing anything," Spencer said.

Shortly after Spencer started treatments at Shriners, the Cady family found a doctor there for Mitchell too.

"He’s done physical therapy. He goes back every year. And he’s going to grow into a great young man," Marni said.

Both boys still go back for regular check-ups and they’ve had several surgeries throughout the years but they say they don’t mind going to Shriners.

In fact, they actually like it!

"Right when you walk in, all the nerves and scariness goes away because they always have a happy attitude and they always try to keep you in a happy attitude," Mitchell said.

"I like going to surgery so I can get free stuff," Spencer shared.

Their parents are just thankful for the lives their children are able to live because of Shriners.

"If anything, it’s great that we can wear this as a badge of honor and say our kids, with the help of Shriners, are miracle kids.”