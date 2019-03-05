Girl’s Body Found on Southern California Hiking Trail

Posted 8:03 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, March 5, 2019

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a child along a Los Angeles hiking trail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the child, believed to be 7 to 10 years old, was found Tuesday morning by workers landscaping a trail in Hacienda Heights southeast of Los Angeles.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn says the body appears to be that of a young girl.

Authorities say it appears the child died elsewhere and was pushed off a roadway embankment onto the Skyline Trail.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of death but homicide detectives are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.