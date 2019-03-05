LIVE BLOG: Sacramento Community Members to Make Their Voices Heard During Protest, City Council Meeting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter says activists will be going to the Sacramento police station indefinitely to protest the Sacramento County District Attorney’s decision not to charge the two officers who killed Stephon Clark.

Starting Tuesday, protesters are expected to meet at Sacramento Police Department headquarters on Freeport Boulevard every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Similar ongoing protests were held for nearly a year outside DA Anne Marie Schubert’s office prior to her announcement Saturday.

Sacramento #BLM announces it’ll be “occupying” Sacramento Police Department on Tues-Thur from 3:00 to 6:00 pm indefinitely. BLM had been doing the same at the DA’s office, a protest that lasted nearly a year & continued up until DA’s #StephonClark decision @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/1hcG65oHLF — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 5, 2019

Other events have already been held, including a march in East Sacramento that ended in more than 80 people, including clergy members and reporters, being detained by police and cited. More protests and community meetings have been planned and are expected to take place in the coming days and weeks.

In response to the outcome of Monday night’s march, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he has “many questions about what went on that precipitated the order to disperse and the subsequent arrests.” He will be attending the city council meeting Tuesday night, where community members are expected to voice their opinions on the Clark case, as well as the police department’s policies.

Follow along below as we provide updates on Tuesday’s protest and city council meeting.