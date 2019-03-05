Neighbors in Wealthy Fab 40’s Neighborhood, Activists React to Clark Protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST SACRAMENTO -- Hours after protesters marched through Sacramento's affluent Fabulous 40's neighborhood, things were quiet Tuesday.

Dozens of people were detained, cited and released late Monday, including clergy and two journalists. The Sacramento Bee's Dale Kasler was also detained but was released with no citation.

"I don’t know why they were here. I don’t know why they choose this neighborhood. I don’t know why they’re marching," neighbor Lancelot Hunter said.

Demonstrators chose the upper-class neighborhood to protest the district attorney's decision to not file criminal charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark nearly a year ago. Speakers said a lot of the city's "decision makers" live there.

Some in the neighborhood, who did not wish to be identified, said they felt like they were targeted unfairly.

"They are walking down my streets and my kids can hear through the windows, 'Burn it down!'" one neighbor said. "My kids thought somebody was going to come and torch my house."

Police say they ordered the crowd to disperse after reports of several cars being vandalized.

That neighbor said two of her cars were keyed Monday night. She told FOX40 she filed a police report Tuesday morning.

While most neighbors said they support the right to protest, they felt like the property damage crossed a line.

"They have a right to protest," Hunter said. "They don’t have the right to key somebody’s car that had nothing to do with it."

85 Detained During March

Several clergy members were attending the event as peacekeepers.

"So that’s what we as clergy are called to do is to be in the places of pain. And to show up and deescalate and just create calm," said Rev. Dr. Pamela Anderson of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento.

But they say Sacramento police made a big mistake.

"We are 100 percent outraged at the policing of Sacramento PD yesterday," said Rev. Brian Michael Levingston of Destiny Church, who is with the People's Alliance for Justice.

Levingston and Anderson were among the 85 people who were detained or arrested after Sacramento police say the crowd refused to disperse. They say police never gave them an opportunity to do that.

"The police started pushing us back down Folsom Boulevard," Rev. Dr. Anderson said. "Well as they were doing that there was another line on the other side of Folsom Boulevard coming the other way as well."

The crowd was essentially stuck on the 51st Street overpass bridge with no way to pass police barricades.

"There was a moment where people were trying to leave but their car was on the other side of the police line," Anderson told FOX40.

"So how do you tell somebody, 'Disperse, move but we’re going to cut you off here?'" Rev. Levingston said. "No. It was a scare tactic, that the police force used yesterday to say, 'We don’t want you in the streets anymore.'"

Both Anderson and Levingston were cited and plan to plead not guilty at their court dates in a few months.

"As clergy, we were not going to leave people in an agitated space. We were going to stay with them to make sure they were dispersing in a safe manner," Anderson said.