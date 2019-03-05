Sacramento Kings Join Hundreds for Event Focused on Community Healing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Hundreds attended an event Tuesday night at the South Sacramento Christian Center that was held in partnership with the Sacramento Kings and the Build.Black. Coalition.

"This really is lifting up our community and our young people," said Kindra Montgomery-Block.

Montgomery-Block was one of the organizers of the event called Kings and Queens Rise: A Forum for Justice and Healing.

"We are in the process of transforming our community and really about justice and healing today," she said.

The event is held annually and was first held last March in response to the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

It was held Tuesday in the wake of news that the officers who shot Clark will not be charged.

The Clark family made statements this week distancing themselves from the event but in a sign of what appeared to be mended fences, Clark's brother, Stevante, was in attendance.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes, coach Larry Lewis and former Kings player, now broadcaster Doug Christie were featured panelists.

"The marches and different things, that's necessary," Christie said. "But then getting together and having some relaxed conversations where we try to build hope and try to find a way out of these things in a positive manner is necessary as well."

"Lot of questions to be asked. But I think the biggest thing is how do we move forward and that's why we're all here tonight," Barnes said.

Barnes, Lewis and Christie talked about making positive life choices, sharing experiences from their own lives. They also took questions from young people.

They also acknowledged this is just a beginning toward healing a hurting community and making positive change spring from tragedy.

"This is how we make it through. When you talk about God's timing, it is different than ours," Christie said. "We want instantaneous, we want a microwave. It ain't microwave. It's gonna have to be something that we build together."