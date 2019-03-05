U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI to Investigate Stephon Clark Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, along with Sacramento’s FBI field office, will investigate whether Stephon Clark’s civil rights were violated the night he was killed.

The federal announcement comes three days after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she would not file criminal charges against the two police officers who fatally shot Clark, and hours after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced his decision was the same.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott’s office issued a statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Now that both state and local authorities have completed their investigations into the shooting of Stephon Clark, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, in conjunction with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, will examine whether the shooting involved violations of Mr. Clark’s federal civil rights. That examination will involve a review of the substance and results of the state and local investigations, and any additional investigative steps, if warranted.”

Following Schubert’s decision, many activists turned their attention to legislation at the state level, specifically Assembly Bill 392, which would limit when police officers could use deadly force.

Locally, activists are calling on city leaders to adopt the policies in AB 392 on a local level regardless of if the law was passed at a statewide level.