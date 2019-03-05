UC Davis Students Protest DA’s Decision During Sit-In on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Around a hundred protesters staged a silent sit-in at the University of California, Davis library Tuesday to protest the decision by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Shubert not to prosecute the officers involved in the Stephon Clark shooting.

Demonstrators then staged a march through campus and held a rally at the Memorial Union.

Some protesters feel there is too much complacency and ignorance surrounding the plight of African-Americans when it comes to violence at the hands of police.

"People don’t know Stephon Clark. They don’t know the 34 people who were killed by the Sac PD alone," said student Tianna Taylor.

Earlier in the day, UC Chancellor Gary S. May expressed his discomfort with the shooting. He has initiated efforts to research systemic problems that lead to the violent deaths of black community members and supports state legislation that seeks to revise the shooting policy of police departments.

Many student protestors say they can relate to Clark, who was just 22-years-old when he was killed. He was a student speaker at a Youth Summit Day on campus several years ago and was a student at Sacramento City College.

"It directly affects us and as we’ve seen in movements of the past youth are the ones that lead movements," said UC student Nayak Wali-Ali.