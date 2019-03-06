Elementary Art Exhibit in Davis

Posted 12:04 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, March 6, 2019

Gary is out in Davis at the Davis Arts Center checking out the "Work by Young Davis Elementary School Artists" exhibit.

"Work by Young Davis Elementary School Artists"
Davis Arts Center
March 6-22, 2019
In addition to the artwork on display, the Second Friday Reception (March 8, from 4 – 7 p.m.) will also feature performances by:
4:30 Korematsu Dancers – Hip Hop and Free Style (Sabrina Valle and Cristina Sandoval)
5:00 Neal Hibbard and Friends – (Vocal)
6:00 Timothy Nutter and Friends – (Vocal)
6:30 Patwin Chorus (Nick Carvajal)

