Jackknifed Big Rig Closes Lanes on Highway 50, Stockton Boulevard

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A jackknifed big rig has closed lanes on both Highway 50 and Stockton Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The big rig driver somehow lost control and crashed into the guard rail just over Stockton Boulevard.

RIGHT NOW: Caltrans is assessing the damage to the overpass. Debris still scattered on the highway and large pools of what looks like diesel gas or oil is on the roadway @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Lp0yfz41v8 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) March 6, 2019

Debris fell onto Stockton Boulevard, closing the number two lane.

Lanes three, four and five on Highway 50 are also closed to traffic.

Cleanup crews are on the scene working to get 60 gallons of spilled diesel fuel off of the roadway.

Someone was taken from the scene in an ambulance but it is not known what kind of injuries the person suffered.

A tow truck is on Highway 50 to clear big rig that is right now now blocking three lanes of traffic @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/hujc3EqlWW — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) March 6, 2019