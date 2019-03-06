Jackknifed Big Rig Closes Lanes on Highway 50, Stockton Boulevard

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A jackknifed big rig has closed lanes on both Highway 50 and Stockton Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The big rig driver somehow lost control and crashed into the guard rail just over Stockton Boulevard.

Debris fell onto Stockton Boulevard, closing the number two lane.

Lanes three, four and five on Highway 50 are also closed to traffic.

Cleanup crews are on the scene working to get 60 gallons of spilled diesel fuel off of the roadway.

Someone was taken from the scene in an ambulance but it is not known what kind of injuries the person suffered.

