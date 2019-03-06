Man Steals Jet Fuel Truck From Chico Airport

CHICO — Chico police transported a man to a mental health facility Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to steal a jet fuel truck from Chico Municipal Airport.

Police received a call from a man who was asking for help and stating he was suicidal, according to the Chico Police Department. He told the dispatcher that he was near El Paso Way and East Lassen Avenue but officers were not able to locate him.

An hour later, the man called again but this time told the dispatcher that he had stolen a truck from the airport.

Chico police say he then began to drive the truck onto the runway.

Officers located the vehicle near Liberator and Boeing avenues, where the driver almost immediately got out of the driver’s seat and began pacing outside the truck, according to the police department.

After deescalating the situation, police placed the man in handcuffs and transported him to a mental health facility to receive treatment.

The truck was parked within a secure fence area of the airport where access is prohibited. The department is unsure how the man was able to access the vehicle.

No one was injured and the truck was returned to its rightful owner without damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hisani Stenson wrote this report.