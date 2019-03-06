Rocklin’s Hardwood Palace Up for Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Rocklin's Hardwood Palace is up for sale.

Hardwood Palace has been open just off Industrial Avenue. The sports facility has eight full-size basketball courts.

"Part of the sale is in fact that we are so busy and we have a good reputation in the community and provide a place for all these athletes to come and have a good time," said general manager Steve Williams. "So, from our standpoint, we're going to keep going."

Whoever buys Hardwood Palace will be contractually bound for at least the next five years to keep not only the successful youth program going, but the busy traveling tournament schedule that operates out of the 70,000-square-foot warehouse 48 of the 52 weeks per year.

This is actually the second time it has been up for sale by the owner. It carries an $8 million price tag.