Snow Flattens Pollock Pines Carport

POLLOCK PINES -- After several serious storms, it's easy to find piles of snow around Pollock Pines.

For some, after the storms have left is when the real trouble begins.

"It's just too much snow for up here," neighbor Brad Clark said.

Clark's carport collapsed under the weight of the snow on top of it.

"I just didn’t really think that it was going to be that heavy and just destroy the whole structure like it did," he said.

The structure now is just flattened, mangled metal.

"Fortunately, the cars were not there. I was away for the weekend. Thank God, because if my car was underneath there is would have just been demolished," he told FOX40. "It would have been a bigger mess than I already have."

With record snowfall in parts of the Sierra this year, neighbors dealt with power outages, fallen trees and heavy traffic.

Travelers heading to ski resorts are also causing issues, locals say.

"The part that bothers me the most is when people throw garbage up here," neighbor Suellen Conger said. "Adults littering. Diapers? I don’t really know where our world is going anymore."

But it also means a robust snowpack in the Sierra.

"Good for snowboarding, good for the water, agriculture. I dig it," Daniel Runkel said.

And while Clark is frustrated with the damage, he says he wouldn’t trade his quiet cabin in the mountains for anything.

"I love living up here. I like the pine trees, I like being away from all the traffic in the city," he said. "I really like being here."

While everyone in Pollock Pines seems to agree they're sick of the snow, there is more on the way.